Surgical strike in Pakistan by Iran ; Rescued detained guards from terrorists

Iran has carried a ‘surgical strike’ in Pakistan recently and released its held men from the nation. Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) released two of its soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan. The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base in Southeastern Iran said in the statement that two of its border guards were released in a thriving intelligence operation on Tuesday night.” A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago,” the IRGC said in its statement.

The soldiers were successfully transported back to Iran. A Pakistan-based extremist Wahhabi terrorist group ‘Jaish ul-Adl’ had on October 16, 2018, captured 12 IRGC guards to the Pakistani province in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the boundary between the two countries, the Andalou report said. Military officials reportedly constituted a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to release the captured IRCG soldiers.

Five of the soldiers were rescued on November 15, 2018, while four more Iranian soldiers were freed by the Pakistani army on March 21, 2019. Named a terrorist organization by Tehran, Jaish ul-Adl is asking for an armed conflict against the Iranian government, pretending to protect the claims of Baloch Sunnis in Iran. The terrorist group, that has been staging cross-border incursions into southeast Iran from southwest Pakistan, had also professed liability for the February 2019 crime on Iran’s Basij paramilitary base which killed and injured dozens of IRGC members after their bus came under terrorist attack in the region.

The group has roots in southwestern Pakistan and began operations after selecting the remnants of Jundullah, a Sunni militant organization based in Sistan and Baluchestan in Iran, and revamping them. Iran had arrested the leaders of Jundullah and stripped the terrorist organization years before. Jaish ul-Adl also kidnaped five Iranian border guards in the Jakigour region of Sistan and Baluchistan region and took them to Pakistan in 2014. After two months of abduction, four of them were rescued while the fifth one was killed. His body was passed to Iran months later.

Pakistani roots told the country’s media that officials in Southwestern Pakistan had held the ringleader of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group as he was traveling on a bus from the turbulent border area. Salam Rigi, the cousin of the Jundallah terrorist group’s ringleader Abdolmalek Rigi, was captured by Pakistani officials who were shifted off about his actions. The bus he was traveling on was stopped some 50 km from Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Baluchistan, a security official said on the state of anonymity. Salam Rigi was cited for involvement in suicide bombings in Iran and Pakistan, as well as transferring terrorists to the disputes in Iraq and Syria. Other sources said the terrorist captured was Abdo-Sattar Rigi (Abdolmalek’s brother), revealing that he was taking his cousin’s ID card at the time of seizure, but more inquiries exposed his true personality. Later statements confirmed that the apprehended terrorist was Abdo-Sattar Rigi.

Abdo-Sattar directed the Jaysh al-Nasr terrorist group, but his cousin Salam headsJaish al-Adl. Abdo-Sattar’s two older brothers, Abdolmalek and Abdolhamid Rigi, who managed the more powerful terrorist group Jundallah, were both arrested and sentenced to death by Iran earlier. In early 2009, Abdolhamid Rigi, the Jundullah terrorist group’s Number Two man and brother of its ringleader Abdolmalek Rigi, was detained by Iranian security authorities.

Abdolhamid had carried various bombing actions and severe outbreaks in Iran occurring in many fatalities and was condemned to death by the court in 2009, but his killing was held on several events. Officials did not cite any particular cause for the postponed execution of Abdolhamid at the time. Iran captured Abdolmalek Rigi, the number one man of the Jundallah terrorist group in late February 2011. Abdolmalek was killed in June 2011. Iranian military and police officials assert anxiety over the presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan’s territories, scrutinizing the Pakistani army and frontier police’s lax control over borders.