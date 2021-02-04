Tv set falls on a toddler, killing him.

A two-year-old boy was killed in a crazy accident after a television set fell on him. The deceased is identified as Muhammad Sabir, the only son of Thekkil native Nizar, an NRI and Fayiza.

The unfortunate event took place when the toddler was playing with other children at the residence of Shakir’s grandmother at Bavikkara on Wednesday noon. The child, when playing, pulled at the cable attached to the television set. The set along with its stand fell down, making a huge noise. The family members who rushed there after hearing the sound found that the television set and the stand had fallen on the child.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he has declared brought dead.