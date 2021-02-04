UAE Ministry of Education says all teachers must be vaccinated

The Ministry of Education has recommended that all teachers must be vaccinated before opening schools in the UAE. About 60% of teachers have already received the Covid vaccine. Facilities for this are provided at the respective schools. However, those who refuse to receive the vaccine will have to pay for the PCR at their own expense. Currently, PCR testing is free for students and teachers.

Safety precautions in place for schools were reviewed and updated to take into account the latest coronavirus developments. These will continue to be updated throughout the school year. The return to classrooms will be staggered with schools expected to maintain a hybrid learning system.