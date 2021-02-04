Union government announces date of resuming of shipping services to Andaman and Nicobar islands

The union government has announced the date of resuming of shipping services to Andaman and Nicobar islands from the Mainland. The shipping services between Mainland and Port Blair are will resume from February 8. The shipping service is resuming after a long gap of 10 months. The shipping services had been suspended in March, 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown. At present ships are already plying between inter Islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

MV Nancowry is scheduled to sail for Vizag from Port Blair on 8th Feb at 4 PM. The ship is expected to arrive at Vizag on 11 Feb and will return back to Port Blair on 13th Feb.

A RTPCR test is mandatory for passengers for the travel. All the passengers must submit their negative RTPCR report at the Vizag Port during embarkation with validity of 48 hrs. Entry will only be permitted with valid negative RTPCR report. Passengers are subject to undergo Rapid Antigen Test on arrival at Port Blair.