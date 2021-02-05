“Chakka-Jam”-Nationwide road blockade tomorrow ; Farmers intend to block all national and state highways

The nationwide chakka jam, summoned by farmers stirring against three new farm laws, is on Saturday. During the chakka jam, the farmers plan to obstruct all national and state highways to re-energize and brighten their protest destroyed by the violence that emitted while the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Though, adverse to rumors on social media, there is no appeal for Bharat Bandh. The chakka jam is programmed to be carried between 12 noon and 3 PM on Saturday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the unified presence of farmers opposing new farm laws, has asked protesters to carry chakka jam quietly and has called all countrymen to unite farmers in concluding it at 3 PM by continuously honking their vehicles for one minute. The Congress has granted its assistance to the chakka jam.

All you need to know;

What is happening: Farmers are preparing to hinder all national and state highways for three hours on Saturday to protest upon the three new farm laws.

Where is it happening: The chakka jam is possibly affecting traffic on all major highways, excluding any in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR. Farmers have elucidated that the chakka jam program will not be carried in these three areas.

When is it happening: The chakka jam will be carried between 12 noon and 3 PM.

Who is exempted: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has ordered protesters to let emergency and basic services like ambulances and school buses move during chakka jam.

Travel restrictions; Except you are traveling within or to and fro Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and/or Uttarakhand, it would be desirable to remain at home as the Delhi Police has said that the chakka jam program could become stringent. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers will not obstruct roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand on Saturday. Rather, he said, farmers will only provide a memorandum of agreement to the district officials in their particular regions. The SKM, in a separate declaration, said that the chakka jam program will also not be made in Delhi-NCR since all the rally sites are already in a chakka jam form. All roads for accessing into Delhi will remain unrestricted except where farmers’ protest sites are already located.

Cops prepare for possible violence; Delhi Police said that February 6 could be the repetition of what happened on Republic Day. On Friday, the Delhi Police’s top brass held a series of meetings to review needed security arrangements ahead of the nationwide chakka jam.

While the farmer unions have stated they will not enter Delhi, the police are holding close surveillance on the protesters who may have accessed the national capital in the past few days. The police will also be watching content on social media to hold a watch on those extended rumors against the force. Elaborating about the security arrangements for the expected ‘chakka jam’, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said because of the violence that occurred on January 26, sufficient security arrangements have been set in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that criminals are not able to access the national capital.

“We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumors are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also,” he added. A senior police officer said to block any kind of law and order situation and interruption of normal life during the ‘chakka jam’, sufficient forces are being stationed across the outer-north district of Delhi Police.