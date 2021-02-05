Congress appoints new PCC president

AICC leadership has appointed a new state chief in Maharashtra. The Congress party has appointed Nana Patole as the new president of Maharashtra Congress committee. Patole replaced Balasaheb Thorat. Patole has on Thursday resigned from the post of Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Patole is a Congress MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district.

Congress has also appointed six working presidents — Shivaji Rao Moge, Basavaraj Patil, Mohamed Arif Naseem Khan, Kunal Rohidas Patil, Chandrakanth Handore and Pranati Shushilkumar Shinde — to work in coordination with Patole. Ten vice presidents of the state unit, including former Rajya Sabha member Hussain Dalwai, were also appointed.

Congress also set up a Parliamentary Board in the state with 37 members, a Strategy, Screening and Coordination Committee for the upcoming local bodies elections.