COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5,610 more people in the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Covid review meeting. 19 more deaths confirmed. 67,795 people are in treatment. The disease is caused by contact with 5,131 people. The source of the infection in 350 people is not clear.

Of those diagnosed with the disease, 22 were health workers. 6653 people were cured. The CM also said that 91,931 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.