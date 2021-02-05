Gulf country reduces recruitment fees

A gulf country has reduced the recruitment fees for domestic workers. Kuwait has announced this decision. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has taken this decision .

As per the new announcement by the ministry, the recruitment fees for domestic workers hired through recruitment agencies was reduced to 890 Kuwaiti dinars from 990 Kuwaiti dinar. As for those that are hired directly by the employer, the recruitment cost is set at 390 Kuwaiti dinars, which includes the ticket price and institutional quarantine.