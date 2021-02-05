India gives Covid vaccine to 17 foreign countries free of cost….

New Delhi: India’s vaccine diplomacy has extended to more countries, with India giving the Covid vaccine to 17 foreign countries, surpassing China. India has made great strides in the production and distribution of vaccines against Covid. India’s vaccine diplomacy, the world’s largest pharmacy, is expanding to more countries. India’s move is a major setback to China’s plan to make a name for itself and its wealth by first vaccinating. India exports Covid vaccine to 17 countries.

The Indian vaccine has reached Africa and East America. India gave 56 lakh doses. Foreign Ministry spokesman said permission had been granted to send one crore more doses. He said the Center had decided to provide two lakh doses of vaccine to the Caribbean islands and two lakh doses to Nicaragua and the Pacific island nations.

Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain and Oman have all received Covid vaccine free of cost. It is reported that countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada and Mongolia have also expressed interest in buying the vaccine from India. Exports are made after ensuring that the required doses are available in the country.

India’s vaccine diplomacy poses a serious challenge to China. China has previously announced that it will provide free vaccines to countries, including Sri Lanka. But long before that, India was giving the vaccine to Sri Lanka for free. Sri Lanka is a friend of China. Apart from Sri Lanka, Indian vaccine diplomacy in Bangladesh has also won over China.

At present, very few countries in the world, including Pakistan, use the Chinese vaccine. Many people look at Chinese vaccines with apprehension because they have not been tested enough. Health workers in Pakistan have said they are afraid to accept the vaccine given by China.