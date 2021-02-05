Indian citizenship certificates granted to 64 Pakistani nationals

Government has granted Indian citizenship certificates to 64 Pakistani nationals. The Indian citizenship has been granted to 64 Pakistani nationals living in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The citizenship certificates were given Pakistani nationals belonging to Sindhi community.

Community members said that they got the citizenship certificates with the help of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani and the district administration.

A community member, Pardeep Lajomal Talreja who lived in the Sindh province of Pakistan claimed that he left the country due to atrocities on minority communities in Pakistan. He along with his family moved to India from Pakistan about 13 years ago in 2008. After coming to India, he was regarded as a refugee by the Union government.