Massive fire breaks out at a godown

A massive fire broke out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday.

The fire broke out at a scrap godown situated in the Mandala area in Mankhurd at 2.45 pm. The fire has been extinguished by 19 fire tenders. No casualty and injuries were reported yet. The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

“The blaze erupted in a scrap material go-down. It is a ‘level-3’ (major) fire. Eleven fire engines and as many tankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation. There is no report of injury to anyone so far”, said a fire brigade official.