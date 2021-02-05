Online gamblers will hereafter face huge fines and imprisonment….

Chennai: Online gamblers will face heavy fines and imprisonment in Tamil Nadu. An amendment bill was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly yesterday, which provides for two years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both for betting online on rummy and poker.

The bill also stipulates that such games should not be played in cyberspace. The bill states that it is an offense to play a rummy-like game by betting on a computer or any kind of communication device or game-playing device. Violators will face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 rupees, or both.