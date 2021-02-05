Saudi Arabia welcomes US President’s support to help Saudi defend its people

Saudi Arabia has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s statement that the US government will help Saudi Arabia to defend its people and territory. US President Joe Biden in his first foreign policy speech at the US Department of State has said that US will extend support to Saudi Arabia.

Biden also appointed Timothy Lenderking, a US diplomat who is expert in Middle East policies as a special envoy to Yemen. Timothy Lenderking will work with all parties involved in the Yemen conflict to solve the issue.

“Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks, UAV strikes and other threats from Iranian supplied forces in multiple countries. We’re going to continue to help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people,” Biden said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the United States’ commitment, expressed in President Biden’s speech today, to cooperate with the Kingdom in defending its security and territory. We look forward to working with Tim Lenderking to achieve our joint goal of a comprehensive political resolution in Yemen as part of our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous region,” said Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister in Saudi Arabia.