State government extends suspension of mobile internet services

Haryana state government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet services in some districts in the state. State government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. The Mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till Saturday evening.

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state “to prevent disturbance of peace and public order” amid the ongoing farmer agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Centre.

“The Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in two districts, Sonipat and Jhajjar, till 5 pm on February 6,” the statement said .

After January 26, the mobile internet services were suspended in 17 districts but were subsequently restored, barring for the Sonipat and Jhajjar districts.