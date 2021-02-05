Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

The domestic benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has touched record high in the Indian share market. The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 117 points or 0.23% higher to close at an all-time high of 50,731.63. NSE Nifty surged 29 points to settle at record high of 14,924.25.

7 of 11 sector gauged compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,651 shares ended lower while 1,325 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Divi’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel. The top losers in the market were , Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Shree Cements, GAIL India and Indian oil.