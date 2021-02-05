World Health Organization seeks source for Covid; Indications that bat caves may be the source…

SHANGHAI: A research team from the World Health Organization is searching for Covid’s source. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence that laboratories in China are the source of the coronavirus that caused Covid-19. The Covid virus was first reported in Wuhan. The virus later became the cause of the global epidemic itself. A World Health Organization (WHO) research team has arrived in Wuhan to study the source of the virus.

Peter Daszak, a zoologist, said he had received new clues about the source of the virus. He added that more research would be done on the genetic components of the virus in the caves where the bats are housed. He said he had received new information about the source of the virus in Wuhan. It is noteworthy that the new study comes at a time when some countries around the world, including the United States, have strongly accused China’s laboratories of being the source of Covid.

Daszak was one of the first experts to study the source of SARS in caves in Yunnan Province from 2002-2003. Daszak says the origin of the covid may be related to any wildlife, such as bats. He added that finding the real source could reduce the risk of the disease spreading. He said the study team received a clearer picture of the virus.