Canadian breaks Guinness World Records by eating 3 hottest chilies under 10 seconds!!!! Watch video.

A piece of news for all the chili pepper lovers out there, a Canadian man broke the Guinness records by eating the hottest chili pepper in the world, the Carolina Reaper is the hottest chili pepper in the world. He ate 3 Carolina Reaper in 10 seconds, while people often fail in eating a slice of it. It was Mike Jack from Canada who broke the world record of having the hottest chili in the world. Recently, Guinness World Records declared on their official Twitter handle that Mike Jack broke the record and ate three Carolina Reaper chilies (each weighing at least 5 gram) in 9.72 seconds.

As per reports, “Mike is currently aiming for eight chili eating records, and with this latest achievement under his belt, he is halfway to reaching his goal.”Earlier Mike made records for ‘Most Bhut Jolokia chili Peppers eaten in two minutes – 246 grams ‘, ‘Most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers eaten in one minute – 97 grams’, and ‘Fastest time to eat three Bhut Jolokia chillis – 9.75 seconds’.

