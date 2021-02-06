Covid Vaccination: Ministry of Health says Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration

New Delhi: The Center has said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration in the Covin application for Covid vaccination. Union Minister of State for Health Ashok Kumar Chaubey made this clear in the Lok Sabha. He was replying in writing to the question of whether Aadhaar is mandatory to register with the Covin app.

The Covin app is an application released by the Central Government for corona vaccine registration and other procedures. The vaccine was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. All data in the Covin app is secure. The app has all the security features to reduce the risk of hacking. Ashok Kumar Chaubey replied in the Lok Sabha that the Covin app complies with the privacy policy prescribed by the National Digital Health Mission.