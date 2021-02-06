Emirates Airline announces important decision

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced an important decision. Emirates Airline has extended the

Emirates airline has extended the suspension of its passenger flights to South Africa till February 28. Emirates Airline has suspended passenger flights to South Africa, England and Brazil earlier. The suspension was to have ended on February 12.

“The extension is in line with recent “government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE. Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin”, said Emirates Airline.

Also Read: Gulf country imposes new restrictions

The airline advised affected customers to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.