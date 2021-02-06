Gold prices fall sharply; After the budget announcement, it fell to Rs 1320 so far….

Gold prices have fallen sharply since the budget annoncement. So far, the sovereign has lost Rs 1,320. Yesterday alone, the sovereign fell by Rs 320. The price of a sovereign gold has reached 35,480.

Gold prices fell for the fifth day in a row. Gold prices continue to fall in line with the budget. The price of a gram of gold has also come down. The price of a gram of gold fell by Rs 40 to Rs 4435.

In the budget, the customs duty on gold was reduced from 12.5% to 7.50%. Following this, the price of gold has come down.