Happy Birthday S. Sreesanth: The fast-bowler from Kerala turns 38 today

Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth the popular fast-bowler from Kerala turned 38 on Saturday. He was born on 6 February 1983. He made his debut in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka on 25 October 2005. In the first T20 World Cup held in 2007, Sreesanth played a big role in helping India win. In the final over of the final match, he was caught by Misbah-ul-Haq against which Sreesanth is fighting a legal battle from the lower court to the Supreme Court.

His life is not bereft of controversies. Sreesanth who looked to be India’s premier bowler, especially after his performance in the 2007 T20 World Cup, went down in a dramatic fashion. Despite a ban in the aftermath of the spot-fixing scandal, Sreesanth remained positive and put on a good show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after seven years. Sreesanth could come back in the IPL 2021 after registering in the auction. His return could signal a fairytale.