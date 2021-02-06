India has vaccinated more people in the shortest possible time

New Delhi: India has surpassed the rest of the world in Covid vaccination. More than 50 lakh people in the country have so far received the corona vaccine. More than five million people have been vaccinated in 21 days. The figures were released by the Ministry of Health.

Currently, 52,90,470 people in the country have received the corona vaccine. Yesterday alone, more than three lakh people have been vaccinated. With this, India has become the country that has vaccinated more people in the shortest possible time. In the United States, 5 million people were vaccinated in 24 days. It took 43 days in the UK to vaccinate 50 million people. In Israel, 5 million people were vaccinated in 45 days.