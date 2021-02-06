Indian state becomes ‘beggar-free’ ; Government launches campaign

Jaipur: A drive for ‘beggar-free’ Rajasthan has been begun in Jaipur, where beggars are being rehabilitated with the collective attempts of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) and Sopan Institute of Science, Technology, and Management. Now, 43 beggars hailing from various states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha who were dwelling in Jaipur, have been given a shelter where Yoga, sports, and computer classes are being bestowed to them.

Speaking about the campaign Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation Chairman Niraj Kumar Pawan told, “The Chief Minister of Rajasthan wanted to make the state beggar-free and rehabilitate the beggars. The RLSDC with the joint efforts of the Rajasthan Police surveyed beggars in Jaipur. Then we opened ‘Kaushal Vardhan Kendra’ where beggars in the batches of 20 are being skill-trained. Following this, they shall be provided with jobs. Once it succeeds in Jaipur, it will be further taken to other districts of the state. We guarantee jobs for them after their training period and we expect to make them better citizens of this country through this campaign.”

A Yoga trainer at the shelter said that the event of instructing them is completely unusual from normal ones because they have to hold many things in mind while training them.”They already have many health issues, so we had to conduct a study by talking to each one of them, to understand their physical and mental health issues. Thereafter, we came up with a customized plan to train them. We have included a lot of activities in the plan. We have specifically included yoga asanas that can strengthen their physical fitness irrespective of their illnesses.”

“Other physical activities that are being conducted for them include sports like football and frisbee. It has been 15 days since they started undergoing physical activity sessions and many of them have started improving their health,” stated the yoga trainer.