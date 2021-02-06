Massive cyber fraud in the name of Valentine’s Day through WhatsApp; Be alert!!!

A big cyber fraud in the name of Valentine’s Day. The scam is mainly spread through WhatsApp. The scam is being perpetrated in the name of the Tata Group. It is said that a mobile phone can be given as Valentine’s gift if you answer questions in a scam that collects personal information. A link to the Tata Group logo message was also provided.

Clicking on the link will take you to the page that is part of the survey. From here you will be redirected to other pages. You can see the suggestion to share the page link to five WhatsApp groups or 20 friends if you want to receive a phone as a gift on each page. The Tata Group said on Twitter that the messages were not related to them. The Tata Group said do not spread false messages and would visit the company’s website or official social media pages to find out the truth. Authorities also warn you never to share your personal information.