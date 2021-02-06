“Monetary Fraud”; Actress Sunny Leone faces charges, Crime Branch initiates probe

Kochi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was questioned by the crime branch in a cheating case. The actress was questioned on a complaint by a Perumbavoor resident. It is claimed that she was paid to attend various events in Kochi.

Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, came to the scene with a complaint against Sunny Leone. The money was raised to attend the inauguration of various textile firms from 2016 onwards. 29 lakh on 12 occasions. However, she did not attend the event. The interrogation was reportedly led by Crybranch DySP Emmanuel Paul. The statement of the complainant was recorded earlier.

The crime branch reached Poovar in Neyyattinkara and questioned the actress. The actress has admitted that she bought the money. It is learned that the actress did not attend the event due to a mistake made by the organizers.