‘UAE announces ban on vehicles’ ; Violators will be subject to a fine of Dh500, Check details here..

Police officials have declared a prohibition on trucks and heavy vehicles through foggy weather in Sharjah. Drivers of such vehicles who proceed to use the city’s roadways in infringement of this law will be subject to a penalty of Dh500 and four black points.

The action arises from the leadership’s judgment to defend lives and property and improve traffic protection. The Sharjah Police General Command summoned drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks to completely adhere to the judgment to restrict the movement of this category of vehicles during foggy weather.

The government asked drivers to practice the essential precautions to obtain their protection as well as that of fellow road users. A similar prohibition was declared by Abu Dhabi last month.