Sign of ‘conspiracy’ ; Did Greta Thunberg know about what happened in Delhi on 26 January???

It is been revealed that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the farmers` tractor parade shifting violence in the national capital, leading to a disturbance in the law and order condition. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the Republic Day violence occurred during the farmers’ tractor parade and explained all the actions being taken against the rebels.

There was also mention about the disturbance of peace on January 26 apart from the abolition of the farm laws. The Poetic Justice Foundation is a body that was founded by pro-Khalistan activist, Mo Dhaliwal, who is based in Vancouver, Canada. The document formulated aimed to target India’s image and also a soft power push. This PowerPoint presentation detailed a lowdown of tasks aimed at India. Some points in the toolkit talked about organizing on-ground action in front of the nearest Indian embassies while others talked about “unified global disruption in the diaspora on January 26” and “repeal of farm laws”. The post was later deleted by Thunberg but not before its screenshots went viral on social media.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report against the originators of a “toolkit” tweeted by climate change activist Greta Thunberg in her words showing support for the farmers’ protests in India. Delhi’s top police official said that over 40 cases have been recorded, 130 people have been arrested, with peoples’ aid, they have obtained several videos of the R-Day violence, rioters are being identified and a thorough inquiry using scientific ways is underway.

On international conspiracy behind farmers’ agitation especially after international activists, celebrities tweeting about it, the Delhi Police Chief said that a case has been registered to unearth the conspiracy those behind the violence will be exposed. The cyber cell has registered a case on a ‘tool kit’ that was being widely shared has now been exposed and further investigation in this subject is underway. The Delhi Police chief said that action as per the law will be taken against those who were behind this tool kit.

Besides talking about the R-Day violence and those included in its Facebook live, SN Shrivastava said whatever scientific methods were employed by the rioters, the Delhi Police are also using the same scientific techniques to nab them. Speaking on the action being carried against those who had secured a peaceful tractor march but it closed up in violence, the Delhi Police chief said crime branch, special cell, district police, all these agencies are investigating the matter. As per the requirement, the agencies are asking them for further questioning.

On the Red Fort incident, Delhi Police Chief said, “whatever happened, people saw it, TV channels have also shown it… videos have surfaced… a thorough probe is being done”. Responding to nails, sharp wires being used at Delhi boundaries where farmers are advancing their protest, Delhi’s top cop said he has come to meet fellow police personnel who were wounded in the R-Day violence to admire their courage and honest duty all these arrangements are being executed to guarantee the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

The Delhi Police Commissioner concluded by saying they are keeping an eye on all the developments that are taking place including farmers’ upcoming protest on February 6 as they have threatened to block roads. He said the law is supreme, no one is above it and action will be taken against guilty whether it may be a farmer, politician, or Deep Sidhu.