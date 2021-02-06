‘Nothing to say…’; Sweden responds to Greta’s tweet….

Stockholm: Sweden responds to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tweet in support of farmers’ agitation in India. However, the Delhi Police had registered a case against Greta alleging that she had “committed a criminal conspiracy and incited hostility”. But the international media WION made an attempt to know the reaction of Sweden, the country of Greta, to the incident. They approached Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to Greta’s tweet about the peasant uprising in India. However, the ministry replied that it had nothing to say on the issue.

In terms of India-Sweden relations, the two countries have the best relations so far. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited Sweden in 2018. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in the last 30 years. During that visit, Stockholm hosted the first India-Nordic Summit.