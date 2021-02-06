Nuns reported of converting orphaned children into sex slaves and selling them to priests….

Berlin: The incident took place in the Archdiocese of Cologne, Germany. Nuns have been reported sexually abusing orphans for decades. The report said the children were sexually enslaved and sold to priests.

Such activities took place in orphanages run by the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer monastic community. The boys in the orphanage were enslaved for weeks by priests and sold to locals. A group of 15 people who were released from orphanages after reaching the age of maturity filed a complaint against the nuns. The incident came to light after a case was registered in this regard.

The Archdiocese of Cologne inquired into the matter but refused to release the report. Archbishop Rainer Maria Volki suggested that the report not be released. But after the controversy, the report was received by the media and lawyers. According to the report, children between the ages of eight and 14 were tortured in orphanages. The atrocity took place in 1960-70. According to the report, 175 children have been abused.