One-and-a-half liters of vodka was ingested for the challenge; Know what happened later….

Russia: A 60-year-old man ingests 1.5 liters of vodka in one sitting for a challenge. The deceased was identified as Yuri Dashchekin, a Russian national. Yuri, nicknamed ‘Grandfather’, took up the challenge of a YouTuber. The incident took place last week in the Russian city of Smolensk.

The challenge was to drink hot sauce or alcohol. The challenge was to get the most entrants paid. Yuri chose vodka for this. It was streamed live on YouTube. He collapsed and died after ingesting about a liter and a half of vodka. Yuri’s shocking death was witnessed by hundreds of people live. Authorities have launched an investigation into Yuri’s death. In the wake of Yuri’s death, there has been a strong demand for a ban on such matches.