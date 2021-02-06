Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the Indian judiciary….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Indian judiciary. Modi was addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat High Court. Modi said the Indian judiciary has always stood for the rights of the people and the national interest.

But the judiciary has always intervened to actively strengthen the Constitution. The courts have duly performed their duty to protect the rights of the people. Modi said the courts have given great importance to the national interest at times. The ancient scriptures of India saw justice as the hallmark of good governance. Modi said the Gujarat High Court has always stood for truth and justice.