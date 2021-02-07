22 ‘jhuggis’ gutted in massive fire

At least 22 ‘jhugghis’ were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Okhla phase 2 area in Sanjay Colony in Delhi on Sunday. The fire was extinguished by 26 fire tenders. The fire started up from a waste-dump area.

“Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed at the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far. Fire took place on ‘Katran’ (wastage of clothes cutting). Approximately 20-22 juhggis have been gutted. One truck is burnt,,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.