Congress workers show black flags to Nirmala Sitharaman

MUMBAI: Congress workers in Mumbai today waved black flags at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in protest against the Union Budget and fuel price hike. But police prevented their attempt to show the black flag to the finance minister. Nirmala Sitharaman was in Dadar for a discussion on the Union Budget. About 500 Congress workers gathered and chanted slogans against the finance minister. Activists chanted slogans in favor of Rahul Gandhi.

Police said the activists had been gathering in front of the Dadar railway station since early morning. The activists chanted slogans against the central budget and the hike in petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and railway tariffs on essential commodities. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil said the protest was peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported. He added that no one has been taken into custody and no FIR has been registered in the incident.