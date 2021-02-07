COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 6000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6075 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kollam 824, Malappuram 671, Kozhikode 663, Kottayam 639, Pathanamthitta 570, Ernakulam 558, Thiruvananthapuram 442, Thrissur 421, Alappuzha 368, Kannur 254, Wayanad 212, Idukki 207, Palakkad 159 and Kasaragod 87.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 80 people from the UK recently. Of these, 62 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

In the last 24 hours, 65,517 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.27%. A total of 1,00,96,326 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.