Education Minister announces Class 10,12 examination date

The examination dates for Class 10,12 has been announced. Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBS) has announced the e Uttarakhand Board Exam 2021 dates. State Education Minister Arvind Pandey announced the examination date. The board examination results will be announced by July 15.

The practical and the internal assessment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 would be conducted from April 3 to April 25, 2021. The examination would be conducted in two shifts- the first shift or morning shift would be conducted for Class 10 students from 8 am to 11 am and the afternoon shift would be conducted for Class 12 students from 2 pm to 5 pm. Board examinations will start from 4th May. The Evaluation will be done from 1st June to 15 June.