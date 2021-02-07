India sends vaccines to Afghanistan for the second time….

Mumbai: The Center is continuing its mission to export vaccines to countries around the world. The flight from India left for Afghanistan with the vaccine. The flight took off from Mumbai airport. This is the second time that India has send vaccine to Afghanistan

The vaccine was first shipped on January 19. It is learned that vaccines for the second phase of vaccination were exported today. The vaccine was shipped on a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight. Arrangements have been made to receive the vaccine at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Modi government had made it clear that if the Covid vaccine was ready, other countries will be considered like India. As part of this, vaccines are being given to different countries. So far, the vaccine has been exported to 17 countries. 92 countries have approached the Central Government for the vaccine.