Johnson & Johnson seeking permission to distribute Covid vaccine….

Johnson & Johnson seeks permission to distribute Covid vaccine in the US. The company is seeking immediate distribution approval for the Covid vaccine they have produced. Johnson & Johnson will be the third vaccine against Covid in the US, if approved. Germany had hoped that the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson would be effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Permission was sought after this.

The vaccine has failed tests against a new strain of the corona virus found in South Africa. The U.S. Food and Administration will consider an application by Johnson & Johnson Company seeking an urgent distribution permit on February 26. The company claims to be able to deliver 100 million doses to the US by June.