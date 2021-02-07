Know the health benefits of consuming a pinch of turmeric daily

The golden spice turmeric is an integral part of Ayurvedic medicines. Turmeric has been an integral part of our kitchen since ancient times. Turmeric has many benefits from healing wounds and cuts and brightening the face of the bride and getting a good night’s sleep. But we often overlook the medicinal properties of turmeric. Turmeric has many medicinal properties and applications that we do not know about, other than being used as a culinary spice or for religious purposes.

1. It helps in resolving skin problems

Turmeric is one of the most effective remedies for acne, dark circles under the eyes, acne scars, dry skin, and even stretch marks.

2. Gas trouble

Turmeric helps to improve digestion and reduces flatulence and stomach inflammation.

3. Heals joint pain

We know that inflammation can cause swelling and pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help to reduce inflammation and also help to relieve pain.