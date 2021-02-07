WhatsApp in danger!!! Most people installed Telegram in January….

Telegram became the most downloaded app globally in January. This information is contained in the report released by the Censor Tower. The largest number of downloads came from India. WhatsApp is currently in fifth place.

Telegram was installed by 6.3 crore people in January. Of this, 24% are from India. This is a sign that Telegram is gaining popularity in India. The Indonesians were the second to install the telegram. The number of people who installed Telegram has increased by 3.8 times since last January.

Tik ??Tok is the second most downloaded app. In the third position is Signal. Fourth place is for Facebook.

WhatsApp slipped from third to fifth place. Controversy and concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s revised privacy policy updates are believed to have contributed to this change. It is in this context that Signal and Telegram became popular.