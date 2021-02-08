Airline announces new service to Qatar

The national air carrier of Egypt has announced new flight service. EgyptAir has announced new flight service to Doha in Qatar. EgyptAir has announced to and from flights between Alexandria – Borg El Arab (HBE) airport and Doha.

The flight service will start from March 29, 2021. The MS933 flight with 737-800 will fly three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight from Alexandria will take off at 14:30pm, landing in Doha at 19pm, meanwhile the return flight MS 934 will take off at 20pm and land at 22:50pm.

The ticket bookings has been started. The tickets to Doha is priced at QR 2,020 while the flight to Alexandria will cost the passenger QR 1,895.

EgyptAir resumed its operations to Doha with a direct flight from Cairo on January 18