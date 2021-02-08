COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases fall to 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3742 people in the state today, Health Minister KK Shailaja informed. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 503, Ernakulam 431, Kozhikode 403, Thiruvananthapuram 380, Kottayam 363, Kollam 333, Alappuzha 317, Thrissur 288, Pathanamthitta 244, Kannur 145, Idukki 126, Palakkad 102, Wayanad 71 and Kasaragod 36.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 81 people from the UK recently. Of these, 62 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 47,927 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 7.81%. A total of 1,01,44,253 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.