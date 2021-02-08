Egypt hosts Lulu group’s 200th hypermarket store

The Lulu group has begun its 200th showroom in Egypt’s Cairo. This is the third Lulu Hyper Market in Egypt. The latest hypermarket was inaugurated by Dr. Ali Moselhi, the minister of supply and internal trading in Egypt.

Lulu group chairman MA Yusuff Ali said that the lulu group is happy to play an important role in the retail sector of the Middle East region. Lulu is preparing to expand its services in Kerala as well. They have begun actions to start new hypermarkets in Thrissur and Kottayam.

Apart from this, the Lulu group has also started the primary works of a food processing unit in Kalamassery and a fish processing unit in Kochi. The construction of Lulu malls in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, and Lucknow are at the final stretch.

More than 58,000 people, including 27,000 Keralites, are operating in different countries as part of the Lulu group. Lulu has its own processing units in 15 countries including the USA, UK, Spain, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.