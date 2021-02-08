Indian Army to install 100-foot-high national flag in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army will install a 100-foot-high national flag in Jammu and Kashmir. The 100-foot-high ‘Iconic National Flag’ will be installed at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army claimed that this flag will be the highest Tricolour in the Kashmir Valley flying at an altitude of approximately 9,000 feet.

“The Indian Army in collaboration with the Solar Industry India will install the ‘Iconic National Flag’ at Gulmarg which would be 100-foot high,” an Army official said.

J&K: Indian Army to install 100-foot-tall national flag in Gulmarg "We are installing the highest national flag of the valley here. The national flag is more than just a flag, it represents dreams, hopes & aspirations of more than a billion Indians," said an official. pic.twitter.com/JNfcNh6b78 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The foundation stone for the iconic national flag was laid on Sunday by Dagger Division General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General Virendra Vats along with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Vidya Balan. A replica of the flag was presented by Ramit Arora of Solar Industry India to the GOC 19 Infantry Division to mark the occasion