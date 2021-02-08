Instagram launches “Parents guide”. Know more

Instagram has released a ‘Parent Guide’ for parents of children who use Instagram. The guide is aimed at helping young people to be safe, by informing parents about all the safety features that exist on the platform. As the Internet permeates into our lives, especially the lives of young people, parents want to be adequately equipped with the evolving digital landscape,” Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager for Instagram, India, said in a statement.

“They want to understand how a platform works and feel comfortable with their children leveraging its opportunities for creative expression while knowing the safety tools available to them that enable that expression in a supportive environment,” Bedi added.