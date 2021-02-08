Ministry of Health in UAE recalls some medicines due to non-compliance: Details inside

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has recalled some medicines. The medicines were recalled from the market due to non-compliance. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has recalled a number of pharmaceutical products manufactured by Julphar, the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC.

The decision was taken after samples of the suspected medicines were tested at the Quality Control Laboratory in Dubai. Ministry has instructed all pharmacies to stop dispensing these products and return them to the supplier. The Ministry also urged all health care practitioners and community members to refrain from using such products if they already in their possession.

Also Read; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issues new law in UAE

The ministry listed the medicines – voluntarily recalled – as forte table, Julmentin 375mg tablet, Mucolyte syrup, Butalin 2 and 4 mg tablet, Lipigard 10mg tablet, Scopinal syrup, Supraproct-S supp and Gupisone 20 mg tablet.

“The manufacturer has already been contacted and instructed to withdraw all batches of “Profenal”, which is analgesics, anti inflammatories and antipyretics in children, due to non-conformity with the approved specifications in terms of the amount of the active substance, in addition to the existence of insoluble deposits on the top of the product’s bottle wall that does not dissolve by shaking,” the ministry clarified.