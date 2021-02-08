Pregnant cat dies in car crash, The babies were rescued by c-section….

A young man rescues the unborn babies of a dead pregnant cat who was hit by a vehicle on the national highway. The incident took place at Kodungallur Srinarayanapuram around midnight last day. Haridas, a native of Mathilakam Thripekulam, rescued four kittens.

Haridas is a snake catcher. On his way home from Kodungallur, he saw a cat lying in the middle of the road. Haridas picked up the cat, thinking that the vehicles might still run over its body, and that he might move the cat to the roadside. But when the cat was taken, it was suspected that she was pregnant. He immediately bought a blade from a nearby store, tore the cat’s stomach, and pulled the kittens out.

Haridas took the kittens home. They are given lactogen mixed syringes half an hour apart. Social media is applauding Haridas’ good mind.