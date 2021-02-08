Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for sixth day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has ended in gains in the Indian stock market. The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher for sixth day in a row after the Union Budget 2021 was presented. Sensex and Nifty has ended in record high.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 51,349 up by 617 points. NSE Nifty ended trading higher by 192 points at 15,116. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,723 shares ended higher while 1,311 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Gold prices slips down again

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro.

The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divi’s Labs, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, ITC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto.