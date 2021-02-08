‘Uttarakhand Glacier Burst’: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza brutally trolled for her tweet; Here is the reason

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was trolled heavily on Twitter by netizens for her tweet on Uttarakhand disaster. The actress shared a post on her micro blogging website that dams has caused the glacier burst. She has been trolled by netizens for being a ‘arm chair activist’.

“Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli,” the actress tweeted.

What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? – Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Mirza who is the official Sustainable Development Goals Advocate By UN Environment is activve on envirnmental issues and also talks about issues from tigers to dams, pretty routinely.

Earlier on Sunday, a glacier burst at the Reni village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand has triggered a massive flood in the Joshimath area. Around 100-150 are feared dead due to the resultant flash floods.