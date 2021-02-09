At first glance, it seems like an Aadhaar card, But it’s something different

The food card that looks like an Aadhaar card to anyone at first glance is going viral on social media. This food card was prepared for the wedding of Gogol Saha and Subarna Das from Kolkata. Gogol and Subarna, who got married on February 1, say they have created a food card in the same format as the Aadhaar card because they support Digital India.

The food menu in the Aadhaar card model gives a list of dishes to be served at the wedding. The list goes on and on, including peas kachori, stuffed potatoes, fish fry, fried rice, mutton kosha, and rasgulla. The name is replaced by Subarna Weds Gogol and the Aadhaar card number is replaced by the wedding date. The card also states that the card is valid for today only. The wedding went viral after a person posted pictures of the Aadhaar food card on Facebook.