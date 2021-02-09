Veteran Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was aged 58. Rajiv Kapoor is the younger brother of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. He was the youngest son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

“I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body”, said Randhir Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor starred in popular films like ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Mera Saathi’ and ‘Hum To Chale Pardes’ and many other. He has also directed ‘Prem Granth’ and ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ . Rajiv Kapoor has also produced the film ‘Henna’ released in 1991.